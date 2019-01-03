Crown drops charges against Regina Mountie

Charges have been dropped against an RCMP officer in Regina who had been accused of forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Police said the officer was off duty at the time of the alleged incident, which took place on Dec.10, 2018 but not reported until Dec. 18.

The officer was set to appear in Regina provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, but instead the RCMP announced shortly after 10 a.m. that all charges had been withdrawn.

"Upon further review of the circumstances, it was determined that the totality of the incident did not meet the threshold for prosecution," the RCMP said in a news release after consulting with Saskatchewan Public Prosecutions.

In Thursday's release, RCMP said the officer faces an internal code of conduct investigation and will remain on administrative duties pending its outcome.