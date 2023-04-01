Sask. RCMP asking for help locating man wanted on assault charges

RCMP northeast of Regina are asking for help in locating a Kawacatoose First Nation man wanted on charges involving assault and assault by choking or strangulation.



Utin Shawn Machiskinic, 38, is described as five feet 11 inches tall and about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.



Anyone who sees Machiskinic is urged not to approach him, but to immediately report sightings of him to police.



People with information on Machiskinic's whereabouts are asked to contact Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.