RCMP search for man accused of breaking into home, assaulting woman in northern Sask.

Mounties are still searching for a man suspected of breaking into a home in northern Saskatchewan and assaulting a woman last weekend.

La Ronge RCMP received a call around 2:30 a.m. CST on Aug. 19, reporting an assault.

A man broke into a home on Vickers Crescent in Air Ronge, Sask., assaulted a woman, then fled, police say.

The woman was treated in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

RCMP officers patrolled the area the day of the incident, but were unable to find the suspect.

On Friday, RCMP released a sketch of the suspect in a news release. The sketch, police say, is based on information gathered by officers.

Police describe the man as being in his mid-20s, with a medium build and dark hair. He stands around six-foot-two or six-foot-three.

He was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the incident, police say.

The sketch shows the man's left ear has a stud, and that he has a soul patch.

Anyone with information about the incident, or surveillance footage of suspicious activity in the Vickers Crescent area in the early morning of Aug. 19, is asked to call La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730, or their local police service.

People can also submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.