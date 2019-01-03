Oh, Saskatchewan! Some of the strange, quirky and wonderful stories of 2018

What says Saskatchewan to you, beyond its breathtaking prairie skies and sometimes punishing winters?

We scoured our archives to pull up some quintessentially Saskatchewan stories of 2018, including a woman rescuing a helpless porcupine, a band of volunteers pitching in to help finish a neighbour's harvest, or a donkey and a horse forging everlasting friendship.

Chasing puffed wheat dreams

When radio producer Sharon Gerein heard about a puffed wheat famine, she went in search of the cause of the disappearance for the goods that remain in high demand in Western Canada.

Wheat puffs sit on the shelves at a Co-op grocery store. (Submitted by Federated Co-operatives Ltd.)

She did a deep dive into the puffed wheat world to find out what was happening to the food that made up memories of her childhood.

"Like a mullet, it was light on top with too much going on at the bottom," she recalled.

She confirmed there had been a shortage of the puffed wheat in the summer. But just in case anyone was worried, the drought is in the past. And the almighty puffed wheat has returned.

Watch out for these bicycles

Darren Ireland has placed nearly 100 bicycles on top of the fence surrounding his family’s bison farm near Carievale, Sask. (Jim Galloway Photography)

There's no place quite like Saskatchewan for finding yourself driving in the middle of nowhere particular, and then having your eye caught by some random roadside attraction like a giant coffee pot or an Eiffel tower replica.

One family has made its own contribution to the landscape. Darren Ireland, a farmer in the Carievale area, has welded nearly 100 bicycles, most rescued from landfills, on top of a fence.

His dad says he's a fan of what he says is a wonderful idea, "except when I go to ride my bicycle and I find it up on the fence."

Donkey and a horse equals love forever

Festus (left) and Peggy now live together after a chance meeting between mutual friends. Festus was depressed after his previous horse friends moved away, and Peggy was booked to be put down after her owners downsized from a farm to a home. (DeLee Grant/Submitted)

How about putting a smile on a depressed donkey's face? The story of Festus, the lonely donkey, struck a chord with people who tuned in to find out how the real-life Eeyore ended up making a best friend with an aging horse.

"Festus came around the barn and kind of looked at [the horse]," Festus' owner told CBC News about the two beasts' meet-cute moment.

"And she backed up because she had never seen a donkey before. And he said, you know, 'Hi, I'm a nice guy to know.'"

The rest was history. Nora Ephron ought to take notes.

A snowbrush, a porcupine and a million hits

Ready for his close-up! Andrea Magee snapped this candid shot of a porcupine (that may need to head to the dentist), sending it to our CBC Yukon Facebook page. (submitted by Andrea Magee)

One of the viral videos of the year came courtesy of Raelene Prieb who filmed a porcupine stuck in the snow, its little legs waving helplessly in the air. Prieb, who knows what it's like to have a tough Monday, used a snowbrush to flip the porcupine over and make a path out of the snow.

The video blew up on social media, and was viewed more than 1.2 million times, much to Prieb's amazement.

"People need to see compassion and mercy and grace out there," she said, explaining why she believed it went viral.

Stories like farmers making tuques for little calves' frost-ridden ears and a farmer rescuing a baby bison also highlighted human ingenuity and care when it comes to animals.

Helping harvest

A fleet of 20 combines gathered at a farm in Milestone to bring in the harvest after the death of Brian Williams. (Submitted by Jeff Brown)

Everyone loves a good animal story, but Saskatchewan people help their fellow humans out, too.

When Brian Williams passed away just as the harvest was getting underway, his farming neighbours in Milestone rallied to finish it for him.

Just in case that wasn't quintessentially Saskatchewan enough for you, the combines brought it all home in a flying-v formation.

A community crapper

Who knew that an outhouse could become a famous as a spot to do your business? An outhouse on Lorne Carlson's property has been dubbed the Carlson Crapper, fittingly located on Highway No. 2.

The Carlson Crapper's Facebook page bills this as the main attraction, a shack nestled into a grove of trees, located just off Highway 2. (Carlson Crapper/Facebook)

It turns out Saskatchewan people are dedicated to their outhouses, with this one adopted by the community.

Strangers have given it a treatment that's anything but crappy, bringing in toilet seat lids, toilet paper and even stashing money in the kitty as thanks for use of the facilities.

Dancing will never die

Dancers kick up their heels at a Danceland Polkafest on Sept. 17, 2011. (Gary Bergen/Submitted by Watrous Manitou Beach Heritage Centre)

And there are your hidden, historic gems that shone this year, such as Manitou Beach's Danceland. In the 1920s and '30s, thousands of people from all over the country flocked to the little beach in the middle of the Prairies to dance into the wee hours of the night.

Millie and Arnie Strueby bought the dance hall in 2001. Now they're looking to save the historic building and its horse-hair floor for future lovers of polka — or really, any kind of dance.

"Dancing has never died. It might change, they might have a different style of dance, different music. But I foresee dancing going on forever," Millie said.