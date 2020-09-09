16 more high schools in Saskatoon, Regina switch to mix of in-person, remote learning

More than a dozen more high schools in Saskatoon and Regina will switch to a mix of in-person and remote learning as of Thursday.

The Saskatchewan government said on Nov. 13 that due to increasing COVID-19 cases, it was recommending high schools with 600 students or more transition to Level 3 of the province's Safe Schools Plan, which reduces in-class learning.

All public high schools in Regina switched to the hybrid learning model on Nov. 12, a day prior to the province's recommendation.

Four Catholic high schools in Regina will make the switch Thursday, including:

Michael. A Riffel.

Archbishop M. C. O'Neill.

Miller Comprehensive.

Dr. Martin LeBoldus.

Students attending those schools will alternate between in-class learning days and remote-learning days.

The Regina Catholic high schools will maintain hybrid learning until classes end for the term on Dec. 18, and the plan will be re-evaluated prior to January, the school board said in a news release.

Eight of Saskatoon's 11 public high schools will also be moving to hybrid learning on Thursday. City Park School, Nutana Colegiate and Royal West Campus in Saskatoon are not affected due to enrolment size, the public school board said in a news release.

Four Saskatoon Catholic schools will also make the shift, including:

Bethlehem Catholic High School.

Bishop James Mahoney High School.

Holy Cross High School.

St. Joseph High School.

What's yours? CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.