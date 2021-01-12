Saskatchewan extends current COVID-19 restrictions for at least 2 more weeks

Saskatchewan's provincial government has extended current COVID-19-related public health orders until at least Jan. 29, due to current transmission rates.

This means that indoor gatherings are still restricted to immediate household members only. People can still meet outside with up to 10 people, as long as physical distancing between households can be maintained.

All non-essential interprovincial travel is not recommended.

Restrictions on sports, fitness, dance and places of worship will stay in place. Mandatory masking is still in effect.

The province says the orders will be reviewed on Jan. 29.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are scheduled to provide a live update today at 3 p.m. CST.