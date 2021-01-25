Sask. government coaches residents on how to enjoy a safe Super Bowl Sunday
Cases of COVID-19 increase after holiday weekends and special events, government warns
The Saskatchewan government is coaching the public days ahead of Super Bowl Sunday in order to keep people safe from everyone's opponent: COVID-19.
As Kansas City takes on Tampa Bay, the government is asking people to keep their voices down.
"Clap your hands, stomp your feet and cheer your team on," the Saskatchewan government said in a news release.
But no shouting as it will increase the risk of transmission because COVID-19 is airborne.
Fans play a key role bringing home the W
Just like football, safety is a team sport, and fans are asked to do their part. c
The government says people should stay home. Private indoor gatherings are limited to your household only.
Individuals who live alone may join another household of less than five under the current public health orders. But no parties.
WATCH | No big Super Bowl parties, health officials advise:
Keep your defence strong
Those braving the cold for outside viewing events will still have to follow guidelines if they want to prevent a foul.
Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, and physical distancing between households must be maintained.
Tackle those nachos on your own
Hand-offs must remain only on the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Do not share food or drinks. And if you're at a bar or restaurant, sharing food between non-household members is not recommended.
Requirements for masking, spacing between tables, acceptable sound levels, staying seated and customer limits can be found here.
Issuing fines
Cases of COVID-19 increase after holiday weekends and special events, said the Saskatchewan government. As a result, they recommend people stay apart for Super Bowl LV.
Should people and businesses not follow public health guidelines they will be fined, says the government.
WATCH | NFL's COVID-19 lessons:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.