Saskatchewan

Sask. government coaches residents on how to enjoy a safe Super Bowl Sunday

The Saskatchewan government is coaching the public days ahead of Super Bowl Sunday in order to keep people safe from everyone's opponent: COVID-19.

Cases of COVID-19 increase after holiday weekends and special events, government warns

Mickey Djuric · CBC News ·
Don't be like Tom Brady: no yelling during the Super Bowl. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

As Kansas City takes on Tampa Bay, the government is asking people to keep their voices down. 

"Clap your hands, stomp your feet and cheer your team on," the Saskatchewan government said in a news release. 

But no shouting as it will increase the risk of transmission because COVID-19 is airborne. 

Fans play a key role bringing home the W

Just like football, safety is a team sport, and fans are asked to do their part.

The government says people should stay home. Private indoor gatherings are limited to your household only.

Individuals who live alone may join another household of less than five under the current public health orders. But no parties.

Keep your defence strong

Those braving the cold for outside viewing events will still have to follow guidelines if they want to prevent a foul. 

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, and physical distancing between households must be maintained. 

Tackle those nachos on your own

Nachos on the Leopold Tavern's menu. People who are watching the Super Bowl at a bar or restaurant are discouraged from sharing food and drinks. (Natascia Lypny/CBC)

Hand-offs must remain only on the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. 

Do not share food or drinks. And if you're at a bar or restaurant, sharing food between non-household members is not recommended.

Issuing fines

Cases of COVID-19 increase after holiday weekends and special events, said the Saskatchewan government. As a result, they recommend people stay apart for Super Bowl LV. 

Should people and businesses not follow public health guidelines they will be fined, says the government. 

Related Stories

