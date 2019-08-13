Sask. Premier shuffles three cabinet ministers, adds new portfolio for seniors

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has shuffled three cabinet positions.

At Government House on Tuesday, he announced that Greg Ottenbreit, Lori Carr and Warren Kaeding are switching their portfolios.

Greg Ottenbreit is shifting to Minister of Highways and Infrastructure — replacing Lori Carr in the role — and Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency.

Ottenbreit was a longtime Minister Responsible for Rural and Remote Health. He was heavily criticized by NDP in recent months during discussions about funding abortion pill Mifegymiso

Lori Carr was one of three to switch roles in cabinet. (Fiona Odlum/CBC News)

Warren Kaeding is taking over the rural and remote health portfolio and is also the new Minister Responsible for Seniors.

The seniors portfolio is new, the government said in a news release. It "ensures Saskatchewan seniors have a dedicated voice at the cabinet table," the release said.

Carr is now the Minister of Government Relations, taking over Kaeding's old role.

Carr, an MLA from Estevan, is also becoming Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC), a role responsible for ensuring Regina "is a source of provincial pride and significance," according to the province's website. That role also oversees Wascana Park development.

That means Ken Cheveldayoff, a past leadership hopeful to take over as premier after Brad Wall resigned, is out as the PCC Minister. Cheveldayoff remains in cabinet as Minister of Central Services and Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission.

Carr is also now the Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs. Her constituency does not contain any First Nations.

Other notable role changes include MLA Todd Goudy becoming Provincial Secretary and Legislative Secretary to the Premier.

The provincial secretary role had been vacant since July when Nadine Wilson stepped down from the role after being charged with assault.

This is Moe's third cabinet shuffle since he took over the role of premier in early 2018.

Moe did a major cabinet shuffle in February 2018 and a small cabinet shuffle in August 2018.