Saskatchewan Premier plans to appeal carbon tax decision to Supreme Court

Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal has ruled that the carbon tax imposed on the province by the federal government is constitutionally sound and falls within the legislative authority of Parliament. The ruling was released Friday.

Lawyers for the provincial government had argued the tax is unfair and unconstitutional. The 155-page decision was not unanimous as three appeal judges ruled in favour of the federal government while two others ruled the federal government's law was wholly unconstitutional.

Justices Ralph Ottenbreit and Neal Caldwell were the dissenting opinions as they argued Part 1 of The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act,which imposes a charge on greenhouse gas-producing fuels and waste, is invalid and an unconstitutional delegation of Parliament's law-making power.

Saskatchewan had introduced its own carbon plan, Prairie Resilience, but did not place a price on carbon. The federal government's carbon price starts at a minimum of $20 a tonne and is to rise $10 each year until 2022.

Premier Scott Moe will respond to the court's decision and can be viewed below:

Scott Moe speaks to media after Saskatchewan's highest court releases decision on province's challenge of the federal carbon tax 0:00

The decision was expected in six months to a year after arguments began in February. The quick ruling shows the courts prioritized the case, one expert said.

Scott Moe sent a tweet out immediately after the decision was released and said the Saskatchewan government will appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. Moe is expected to speak about the court's decision Friday afternoon.

Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna is in Ottawa where she praised the court's decision to uphold Canada's jurisdiction.

"It confirms that putting a price on carbon pollution and returning the revenues to Canadians through the Climate Action Incentive rebate is not only constitutional, it is an effective and essential part of any serious response to the global challenge of climate change," McKenna said on Friday.

McKenna re-emphasized the court's findings that a price on carbon is "an essential aspect or element of the global effort to limit GHG emissions."

Brent Dolter, an economics professor at the University of Regina, said the decision means the Saskatchewan government must now look at how it should modify its own made-in-Saskatchewan carbon reduction plan, whether it's similar to the federal plan, or offering rebate cheques or moving the revenue to other sectors of government which could use the funding.

Watch CBC Saskatchewan's special coverage:

Ontario has also launched a court challenge against the carbon tax, which was implemented by the federal government on April 1 in provinces that did not have their own carbon pricing plan that satisfied criteria laid out by Ottawa.

Manitoba's Premier Brian Pallister has said his province will also launch its own court challenge.

There's also the possibility that the Supreme Court may not hear the case if courts in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Manitoba come to similar conclusions about the constitutionality of carbon pricing, according to experts.