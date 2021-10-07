Sask. Premier Scott Moe to give update amid record COVID-19 hospitalizations

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is giving a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning as the province continues to struggle with high case numbers.

As of Wednesday, there were 4,313 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

On that same day, Saskatchewan set a new provincial record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, as well as for people in intensive care units with COVID.

According to the federal government, Saskatchewan led the country in death rates over the last seven days. Saskatchewan also led all provinces in case rates over the last seven days, with only the Northwest Territories ranking higher.

On Tuesday, the provincial government announced it would not be bringing in gathering limits for Thanksgiving, despite requests from the Saskatchewan Medical Association and Saskatchewan Union of Nurses to do so.

Instead, the province recommended people meet outdoors as much as possible, and warned that children under 12, who can't be vaccinated yet, have a higher risk of contracting the virus.

The provincial government continues to ask that more people in the province get vaccinated as a preventative measure against COVID-19.

Saskatchewan brought back mandatory masking inside public spaces last month.

As of Oct. 1, all employees of Saskatchewan government ministries, Crown corporations and government agencies are required to provide proof of vaccination or regular negative test results.

As well, proof of vaccination or negative results were also required for people inside restaurants, nightclubs, casinos and movie theatres and indoor fitness centres.

Moe will be making the presentation along with Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency president Marlo Pritchard. The presentation will start at 10 a.m. CST.