Sask. school curriculum around pot won't change after legalization

The Ministry of Education says there are no plans to change the health curriculum surrounding marijuana in Saskatchewan schools after legalization.

"Students are already looking at substance misuse and that would include a variety of substances including cannabis," said assistant deputy minister of education Susan Nedelcov-Anderson.

Federal legislation will legalize recreational pot use on Oct. 17.

School boards in Saskatoon and Regina said neither teachers nor students of any age — including anyone over the age of 19 who can legally purchase it — will be allowed to have or use the newly-legal drug at school.

Education starts early

Nedelcov-Anderson said students start learning about the harmful effects of some substances as early as Grade 3.

"When new legislation such as the upcoming one with cannabis is in place in Canada there are opportunities for teachers to bring new issues into the classroom as they connect to the curriculum," she said.

Nedelcov-Anderson said new resources have been posted online to help teachers and parents discuss marijuana and legalization with young people and children.

School boards in Regina and Saskatoon said their policies when it comes to cannabis will be much the same as they are for alcohol.

At Regina Public Schools, students who possess, use or go to school under the influence of cannabis will be reported to the school administration and possibly referred for assessment, counselling or treatment.

The course of action, which could also include suspension and expulsion, will be decided by the principal.

Rules for teachers

School boards have also updated or reviewed their rules around teachers' use of recreational marijuana.

Like alcohol, even legally-purchased cannabis will not be allowed on school property.

Regina Public Schools has already updated its staff policy.

Spokesperson Terry Lazarou said the level of staff and student education surrounding marijuana use could be updated again depending on how legalization affects schools.

"If and when we do start seeing changes we will address them but we do have policies in place that I believe, we believe, that deals with any eventualities that may come in the short-term," said Regina Public Schools spokesperson Terry Lazarou.

"Ultimately we will be doing more education for students certainly and for staff if needed."

According to spokesperson Twylla West, the Regina Catholic School Division will expect the same level of professionalism from teachers who use marijuana outside the school environment as it does for those who drink alcohol.

"Is it OK for students to see a teacher having a beer at a Rider game in the stands? Of course. Would it be just as OK for a teacher to be falling over in the stands because they've had too much alcohol, maybe not the greatest move," said West.

"Just because something is not illegal, doesn't mean that it's what you want to do or that it would be the best career move."

She said drug testing was already allowed in cases where the school has a legitimate concern about safety.

Teachers' group offers advice

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has also produced an information sheet about how legalization will affect them.

"It is important to remember that teachers, as professionals, are respected and held to a high standard of conduct within their communities," reads the STF document for teachers.

"As with alcohol, the responsible and reasonable use of a legal substance should not cause a problem. Teachers should be aware of and ensure they are compliant with their school division's policies related to substance use and impairment."