Saskatchewan postal workers no longer on strike
Saskatoon, Weyburn and Moose Jaw union locals are not on strike anymore, as of Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon, Weyburn and Moose Jaw locals walked off job Tuesday morning
Saskatoon, Weyburn and Moose Jaw locals representing Canada Post workers are not on strike anymore as of this morning.
They had walked off the job Tuesday morning between 6 and 8 a.m. CST as part of rotating strikes going on across the country.
CUPW national president Mike Palecek said in a news release that the rotating strikes stem from contract offers from Canada Post not addressing any major issues the union has.
