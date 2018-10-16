Hundreds of Sask. police officers trained to nab drug-impaired drivers

Saskatchewan police services say hundreds of officers have been trained to identify drug-impaired drivers ahead of recreational cannabis legalization on Wednesday.

The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan RCMP say they have each trained about 100 officers to do field sobriety tests.

More than 100 Mounties will also be trained as drug recognition evaluators, and some officers are learning to conduct roadside saliva testing.

Know the law after legalization: police

"The Saskatchewan RCMP has increased capacity in numerous areas, such as prevention and engagement, intelligence, and training to ensure officers are prepared," the police service said in a statement released late Tuesday.

"Impaired driving of any kind is illegal. Alcohol and cannabis need to be consumed responsibly and the RCMP will continue to enforce illegal consumption and impaired driving."

The Regina Police Service said 11 of its members — mostly front-line officers — will be trained in drug recognition.

Regina police also reminded the public that cannabis can't be consumed in a public setting, and that unlicensed sales are still an offence.

Information about what is legal when it comes to possession and sales is available on the Regina Police Service and Government of Saskatchewan websites.