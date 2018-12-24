Regina police chief not opposed to adding more independent oversight

Regina's police chief says he would not be opposed to the province introducing a new oversight body for police in Saskatchewan.

If somebody dies or is seriously injured in police custody or as a result of police action, often another police force will be brought in to investigate. The Deputy Minister of Justice also appoints an independent observer to ensure the investigation is thorough, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said.

Evan Bray says he's confident with the investigative standards and abilities of police agencies around the province.

"But I also need the public to be confident in that ability as well," said Bray in a recent year-end interview.

"Even if it's not that an improper investigation is done but there's a perception that there could be a cover-up or something happen, then we have to find a way around that."

(Albert Whitstone)

Concerns raised with 'police policing police'

Regina police investigated the shooting death of Brydon Whitstone, a 22-year-old man from Onion Lake Cree Nation, who died after he was shot by an RCMP officer in North Battleford on Oct. 21,2017.

Whitstone's family and legal counsel voiced concerns about "police investigating police."

Protestors who were at the Justice For Our Stolen Children Camp earlier this year have also been calling for an overhaul ofThe Police Actand are calling for more oversight.

Bray said the only way to avoid "police policing police" is to have a independent body appointed by the province to take over those investigations.

Saskatchewan remains one of the only provinces where serious incidents involving police are not investigated by an independent civilian body.

There is an independent public complaints commission that deals with complaints made against police officers in the province, but it's reactive. It does not step into things like police shooting investigations unless a complaint is made.

The Chair of Saskatchewan's Public Complaints Commission previously told CBC News he hopes the province changes it's model.

There is no plan for that to happen, according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Justice.

"We continue to monitor civilian oversight committees and how they operate in other Canadian jurisdictions."

The issue of police oversight will likely appear on the spring agenda of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, according to its president.

Marlo Pritchard said Friday the association does not have a position on the issue, but would discuss whether the current model is working for police as well as others.