Saskatchewan pharmacists set to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Saskatchewan residents will soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccine from a local pharmacy.

Dawn Martin, CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan, says a limited pilot of the service will begin at the end of the month, before opening up to more people in May.

"It will follow all of the public health age categories and will be under that direction," she said. "Recently announced will be some of those key essential workers that are in grocery stores where there's a pharmacy co-located."

Martin said vaccine administration will begin with the Pfizer vaccine on April 26, and the Moderna vaccine is expected to follow by the first week of May.

Appointments will be handled directly by individual pharmacies. (Submitted by Michelle James)

Given that pharmacists have been administering flu and travel vaccinations for over six years, Martin says, they have the necessary training needed to administer the COVID vaccine.

Martin said pharmacists are also being trained to respond to vaccine hesitancy.

Pharmacists "are looking forward to being able to help contribute to the great work that has been going so far in the vaccination efforts," Martin said. "It makes sense that when you have a resource at hand that can help you get that vaccine out that you use them."

Appointments will be handled directly by the individual pharmacies, so booking systems will vary. While there are no clear plans for a second dose strategy yet, Martin says she expects a clearer picture of the plan in the coming weeks.