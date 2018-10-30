Corrections Canada's investigation into Sask. Penitentiary riot 'self-serving,' watchdog's report says

Canada's prison watchdog is sounding the alarm over the Correctional Service of Canada's internal investigations after concluding the agency's probe into the deadly riot at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary lacked transparency and credibility.

CSC's investigation into the 2016 riot at the Prince Albert penitentiary, which left one inmate dead and two more seriously injured, was the subject of a special report in in The Office of the Correctional Investigator's 2017-18 annual report, which was released Tuesday.

Ivan Zinger, the federal correctional investigator, has previously pointed to inmate complaints about food quality and size issues — like meals being too small — as contributing factors to the event, in which 131 of the facility's 475 medium-security inmates rioted, causing $3.5 million in damages.

CSC's National Board of Investigation also investigated the riot and, according to the correctional investigator's office annual report, "it was obvious that the board's interpretation of these events differed significantly," in its finding the riot was random and "unrelated" to food issues.

"The board's failure to fully and thoroughly investigate food quality, food shortages and meal portion size at Sask. Pen. was self-serving," the report reads.

Only 1 inmate interviewed

The board only interviewed one inmate and "relied mostly on management's interpretation of events for its frame of reference," it says.

The watchdog's report details how the riot took place in five prison ranges and two general population units, which housed a comparatively large number of inmates who were connected to gangs and a higher number of Indigenous prisoners.

Moreover, the board labelled 21 inmates as instigators of the riot — 18 of whom were Indigenous and 11 of whom were tied to gangs, according to the annual report.

It concludes the board did not asses these demographics.

"The Office contends that the rage and violence unleashed in the riot's rampage cannot be fully understood or explained without accounting for the presence, influence and concentration of gang-affiliated inmates on the implicated ranges."

It concluded the board's finding the riot was random was "highly improbable, superficial and self-serving."

The watchdog also said the internal report — which did not identify food issues as a factor in the riot — differed from the account provided publicly, with the report calling that discrepancy "an exercise in public relations and damage control."

Little focus on underlying causes: ombudsman

Zinger's office also recommends the minister of Public Safety conduct a review of the National Board of Investigation and that CSC do an external audit of a food-services initiative.

"A lot of the report is concerned with assessing staff and management's response in quelling the riot," the ombudsman's report says.

"A great deal of effort, attention and detail also went into identifying and assessing the degree of culpability of each of the 21 principal instigators," it reads.

"Comparatively little attention, rigour or insight is brought to bear on identifying or understanding the riot's underlying triggers, causes or catalysts."

In response to the watchdog's report, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said in a statement to CBC that an examination of CSC's internal review process is underway and the findings are expected this fall.

The statement goes to to say that changes have also already been made to the board since the riot.

Corrections Canada responded to the report online, saying an audit of its food services was done in July and the findings will be published "in the coming months."