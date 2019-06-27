Skip to Main Content
Survivor Saskatchewan: Provincial parks offer crash course in wilderness safety
Saskatchewan

Survivor Saskatchewan: Provincial parks offer crash course in wilderness safety

Think you can survive in the wild without relying on technology? Fifteen Saskatchewan Parks are now offering free survival courses for people to brush up on basics.

Free programs teach survival 101, navigation, and what to do in a bear encounter

Daniella Ponticelli · CBC News ·
The survival series was designed to educate people not only about how to stay safe, but how to better explore Saskatchewan's natural beauty. (Mostovyi Sergii I/Shutterstock)

Are your survival skills sharp enough to save you — without asking Google?

Fifteen Saskatchewan parks are now offering free survival courses for people of all ages to get hands-on information about staying safe in the wild. 

Joe Milligan is the recreation and interpretive specialist for Saskatchewan Parks. He said the programs cover six topics, including a basic survival 101.

"One of the things we always start with is survival training and planning actually starts before you leave," Milligan said. 

"Making sure you're informing someone who's responsible of what your plans are, where you'll be going and how long you'll be gone."

The course also covers what should be included in every daypack.

Milligan mentioned food, extra snacks, water — at least one litre per person — and two to three ways of starting a fire, such as matches, flint and a lighter. 

"We're providing people not only with the knowledge, experience, the skills, but most of all the confidence to go beyond these areas and really enjoy what Saskatchewan has to offer," he said. 

Even if a trip outdoors is likely to last only a few hours, he encourages people to carry extra clothing, a reflective blanket, a flashlight and first aid kit.

Milligan says the survival series, which includes a course specifically on fire, has been well received. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Sharpening survival skills

If the basics are too basic, people can enhance their survival knowledge in dedicated courses.

"The rest of the modules focus on particular skills, such as fire, shelter, finding your way and preventing yourself from getting lost," Milligan said. 

"As well as wild edibles and what do you do when you encounter wildlife." 

Milligan noted that almost all negative bear encounters happen when the animal is surprised. 

"Making a lot of noise, travel in groups — that's always desirable," he said, adding black bears are the most common kind in Saskatchewan. 

"Talking in a low voice, making yourself big and not staring directly at the bear," he said are the best ways to de-escalate a black bear encounter. 

While some people in Saskatchewan are well-versed on different kinds of berries, Milligan cautioned against relying on seasonal edible plants.

"Earlier in the season you'll get Saskatoon [berries], later on you'll get wild strawberries, blueberries," he said.

"Even though they can provide some nutrition, surviving on them for some time might be challenging." 

About the Author

Daniella Ponticelli

CBC staffer

Daniella Ponticelli has worked as a print, broadcast and digital journalist in Manitoba and Saskatchewan since 2012. She joined CBC Saskatchewan in May. Get in touch with Daniella by email at daniella.ponticelli@cbc.ca or on Twitter @Ms_dponticelli.

    With files from CBC Radio's Morning Edition

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.