Are your survival skills sharp enough to save you — without asking Google?

Fifteen Saskatchewan parks are now offering free survival courses for people of all ages to get hands-on information about staying safe in the wild.

Joe Milligan is the recreation and interpretive specialist for Saskatchewan Parks. He said the programs cover six topics, including a basic survival 101.

"One of the things we always start with is survival training and planning actually starts before you leave," Milligan said.

"Making sure you're informing someone who's responsible of what your plans are, where you'll be going and how long you'll be gone."

The course also covers what should be included in every daypack.

Milligan mentioned food, extra snacks, water — at least one litre per person — and two to three ways of starting a fire, such as matches, flint and a lighter.

"We're providing people not only with the knowledge, experience, the skills, but most of all the confidence to go beyond these areas and really enjoy what Saskatchewan has to offer," he said.

Even if a trip outdoors is likely to last only a few hours, he encourages people to carry extra clothing, a reflective blanket, a flashlight and first aid kit.

Milligan says the survival series, which includes a course specifically on fire, has been well received. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Sharpening survival skills

If the basics are too basic, people can enhance their survival knowledge in dedicated courses.

"The rest of the modules focus on particular skills, such as fire, shelter, finding your way and preventing yourself from getting lost," Milligan said.

"As well as wild edibles and what do you do when you encounter wildlife."

Milligan noted that almost all negative bear encounters happen when the animal is surprised.

"Making a lot of noise, travel in groups — that's always desirable," he said, adding black bears are the most common kind in Saskatchewan.

"Talking in a low voice, making yourself big and not staring directly at the bear," he said are the best ways to de-escalate a black bear encounter.

While some people in Saskatchewan are well-versed on different kinds of berries, Milligan cautioned against relying on seasonal edible plants.

"Earlier in the season you'll get Saskatoon [berries], later on you'll get wild strawberries, blueberries," he said.

"Even though they can provide some nutrition, surviving on them for some time might be challenging."