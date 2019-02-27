Province waiting for national rules on seatbelts in buses rather than creating its own

SGI says it's waiting for national regulations on seatbelts in buses despite a recommendation from the provincial Coroner's office.

Saskatchewan's Chief Coroner Clive Weighill presented a report on the Humboldt Broncos bus crash this week. In it, he recommended seatbelts be installed in charter and public buses across Canada.

"We would like to see seatbelts in all buses," said Weighill. "It stands to reason that if people are belted into their seats it's a safer occurrence if they're in an accident."

Transport Canada has previously announced that it has changes in the works. Seatbelts will be mandatory for all medium and large highway buses being manufactured as of fall 2020.

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said the corporation supports changes that will improve safety, but follows Transport Canada's lead on vehicle standards.

"Motor coaches do require a national standard because obviously these vehicles travel across borders and throughout the country," McMurchy said. "What do you do with that bus that is coming from Alberta coming from Manitoba or coming from the (United) States? Do you stop it at the border because it doesn't have the seatbelts?"

Tyler McMurchy says national regulations make more sense when it comes to seat belts on buses. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Transport Canada said each province has jurisdiction over equipment in buses already in operation. McMurchy said those buses will likely be grandfathered in and will not need to be retrofitted with seatbelts.

He said that was the same process followed when private vehicles were mandated with seatbelts in the 1970s. To this day, vehicles that were manufactured prior to the changes can still be on Saskatchewan roads.

In talking to motor coach companies, McMurchy said SGI found that retrofitting buses with seatbelts would mean replacing seats.

"You're talking about a bus that may have 54 seats," McMurchy said. "When you talk about the all new seats, shipping and installation, taking that vehicle out of service, there would risk some significant costs."

Weighill said that buses without seatbelts should not be grandfathered in, but acknowledged that the decision will be up to the province.

The new rules will not apply to school buses, although last month, Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced the creation of a task force to look into the possibility of outfitting school buses with seatbelts.