Privacy commissioner investigating alleged security breach within Sask.'s hunting licencing system

Saskatchewan's privacy commissioner says his office is investigating a potential privacy breach within the government's hunting, angling and trapping licensing system, also known as the HAL system.

Ronald Kruzeniski said his office was informed of the alleged breach by the Saskatchewan government.

We do encourage ministries and municipalities and Crown corporations to do that," said Kruzeniski. "In other circumstances, it provides an opportunity to make some suggestions regarding their process dealing with the breach."

Launching an investigation

Kruzeniski says it's too early into the HAL investigation to disclose any details.

"The timeline sort of amazed me. It basically occurred over the weekend, and it's Monday morning. We're in the extremely early stage. I just finished my first cup of coffee," Kruzeniski said.

He added an investigator will be assigned to the file by the end of the day.

"Usually at this point I don't say much more because it's the beginning of things," Kruzeniski said. "The next time we comment is when we issue the report which means we collected all the facts, done our analysis, reached our conclusion and made recommendations."

Sask. NDP reveals details of alleged breach

The Saskatchewan NDP requested an investigation after receiving complaints from hunters who allegedly received other people's private information.

NDP environment critic Erika Ritchie wrote the privacy commission on Jan. 9 asking him to look into any possible security breaches.

"We started receiving inquiries from constituents wondering why they were receiving emails from the HAL system with incorrect information and asking us to look into it," Ritchie said.

She said the complaints started coming in 10 days ago, after "many hunters have received emails containing other individuals' names and HAL numbers."

The HAL system is operated by the American-based company Active Network. The online automated system went live in 2013 as the government transitioned away from paper licences.

The province uses the system to issue hundreds of thousands of licences a year for hunting and angling.

The NDP has been critical of the system since 2013, raising concerns about an American company managing Saskatchewan residents' private information instead of a Crown or local private entity.

CBC has reached out to the province and Active Network for comment.

Concerns of a bigger problem

Ritchie said it's important to know if a security breach occurred, because it could point to broader systemic privacy issues within the government.

On Friday, Saskatchewan's privacy commissioner Ron Kruzeniski revealed more details about the ransomware attack on eHealth and the Ministry of Health in 2019.

Kruzeniski called it one of the province's largest privacy breaches ever, with 5.5 million files stolen.

The commissioner has since called for an independent review of governance.

"People work so hard to be cautious and protect their information and what they think is a trusted entity, has betrayed that trust is very concerning," Ritchie said.