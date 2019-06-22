Municipalities of Sask. pitching interest-free fund to province: Barnhart

The president of Municipalities of Saskatchewan (MoS) says the group has pitched an interest-free fund that provincial municipalities could borrow from in the event that property taxes are deferred.

Gordon Barnhart says municipalities are still operating in a modified capacity as public buildings are generally closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic while services are being maintained.

"They're still having to pay for all of those essential services they're providing. It's a challenge for the communities," Barnhart said on Monday.

Saskatchewan has been under a continued state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus, resulting in shutdowns of parks and public facilities like swimming pools.

Essential services have continued, despite a dried up revenue stream. Municipalities are also required to balance their budgets annually, as required by the Cities Act, provincial legislation.

Barnhart said some additional help like a rebate on the federal gas tax to cities could provide immediate relief. A provincial tax cut could help as well, he said.

"It would be very nice if the PST on construction for municipalities was removed, so that building construction could go ahead," he added.

Construction is considered an essential service, which means it can continue during the pandemic. A six per cent provincial sales tax has applied to certain construction costs since April 2017.

CBC has contacted the province for more information.