Sask. makes masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, reduces private gathering size to 5

Saskatchewan announced new COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, including expanding its mask mandate for indoor public spaces to include the entire province.

Originally, a mask mandate was in place for Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert. That was expanded last week to include communities surrounding those three urban centres and communities with populations of at least 5,000 people, which impacted roughly 65 per cent of the province.

Tuesday's announcement put all Saskatchewan residents under the same restriction.

"COVID-19 is now present in every part of the province, and you should wear a mask in every part of the province," said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, noted that wearing a mask in indoor public spaces isn't enough on its own to curb COVID-19 spread. Physical distancing, proper hand hygiene, staying home when ill and limiting social contacts are all crucial as well, he said.

Meanwhile, visitations to all long-term and personal care homes will be suspended except for "compassionate reasons."

"This is an extremely difficult measure for so many people, for our seniors and for their loved ones, especially as we enter this holiday time of year," said Moe, adding, however, that allowing COVID-19 into care homes would be worse," Moe said.

"We know the outcome of that can be deadly and it can be devastating. We've seen that in many other places across this nation and around the world, and we do not want to see that here."

More than 20 long-term and personal care homes have or had COVID-19 in them at some point, Moe cited. The premier said he wants that number to go down, which is why visitations are being suspended.

Capacity limits on private indoor gathering sizes have also been reduced to a five-person max from 10.

Families of five or greater cannot have visitors inside their home, the province says. During the news conference, Moe went so far as to say that Saskatchewan residents should not allow anyone into their home who doesn't live there — a similar measure to the gathering limits introduced in Manitoba's recent lockdown.

There are exceptions, however, such as allowing caregivers or tradespeople to enter, but physical distancing should be maintained and a mask should be worn at all times.

Public health measures introduced by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, left, and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, right, come into effect Thursday. They will be reviewed four weeks after. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

People living alone should limit their contact to one other household, Moe added.

The outdoor gathering size remains at 30, assuming physical distancing can be maintained. Any private gathering of more than five people has to take place at a public venue, the province said.

"Much of the recent spread of COVID-19 has occurred in private gatherings in our homes," said Moe.

"This doesn't necessarily mean that we've been doing anything wrong," he said, citing the previous household gathering limits. But even if one person invited over has COVID-19, "all of a sudden now you will have four or five of those individuals that could have COVID."

Entertainment transportation such as party buses and limousines are also no longer allowed.

The new measures will be reviewed on Dec. 17 — four weeks after they're implemented.

The Minister of Health will be speaking with members of the hospitality and sports and recreation industries, as well as faith leaders, about further restrictions to those sectors.

Transmission at bars, restaurants and sports facilities has added up.

"A lot of these guidelines have to be reviewed, given our higher [community] transmission levels, and a lot of these sectors need to be slowed down," he said.

Slowdown, not a lockdown

Saskatchewan public health officials announced 240 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, pushing the total of known active cases in the province to 2,055.

Seventy-one people are currently being treated in hospital for the illness, and 15 people are in critical care. The number of Saskatchewan residents who have died from COVID-19 is 31.

Recently, the provincial government has come under pressure from doctors and health-care workers to do more to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

A letter to Moe was signed by 442 doctors demanding further action, such as a public awareness campaign to combat misinformation about COVID-19 and explain to the public why Saskatchewan's health-care system cannot sustain a drastic increase of COVID-19 cases.

Shahab said the next two to three weeks will be critical for the province. Ideally, new case numbers will decline over that time, he said, "but if these keep trending up, I think there will be further difficult choices ahead of us."

The measures announced Tuesday are an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 by Christmas, so "some degree of visitation" is allowed during the holidays, said Moe.

When asked why the government appears to be choosing jobs over minimizing spread of the virus by not introducing measures to shutter non-essential businesses, the premier said it isn't the time.

"One: it reduces the spread temporarily. Two: we are not sacrificing one for the other. We've always said that's not the choice that needs to be made," he said.

"We feel that we are at a stage here where a slowdown will work. We may get to a lockdown in the days ahead."

Moe added that there are thousands of Saskatchewan residents and families still recovering from the economic burden from the first lockdown.

