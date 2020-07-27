Sask. premier, chief medical health officer to give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. CST

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the province's chief medical health officer will give an update on further COVID-19 restrictions at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Saskatchewan now has 2,055 active COVID-19 cases, after public health officials announced 240 new cases Tuesday.

The provincial government has recently been under pressure from doctors and health-care workers to do more to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

A letter to Moe was signed by 442 doctors demanding further action, such as a public awareness campaign to combat misinformation about COVID-19 and explain to the public why Saskatchewan's health-care system cannot sustain a drastic increase of COVID-19 cases.

Premier Scott Moe, left, and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, right, are expected to announce further public health measures aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 Tuesday. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

