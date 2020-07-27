Sask. premier, chief medical health officer to give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. CST
Now 2,055 active COVID-19 cases now in Sask. after 240 new cases announced Tuesday
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the province's chief medical health officer will give an update on further COVID-19 restrictions at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
The news conference starts at 3 p.m. CST and will be live streamed on the CBC Saskatchewan website, Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.
Saskatchewan now has 2,055 active COVID-19 cases, after public health officials announced 240 new cases Tuesday.
The provincial government has recently been under pressure from doctors and health-care workers to do more to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
A letter to Moe was signed by 442 doctors demanding further action, such as a public awareness campaign to combat misinformation about COVID-19 and explain to the public why Saskatchewan's health-care system cannot sustain a drastic increase of COVID-19 cases.
