Body of missing Sask. woman found east of Regina

Regina police have confirmed that a 57-year-old woman who had been declared missing has been found dead.

According to a previous police news release, Joan Marie Stricker had been last seen on the 3100 block of Windsor Park Road in Regina at around 11:10 a.m. on Sunday.

In a subsequent release issued this afternoon, police said a vehicle matching the description of Stricker's vehicle was found on Sunday in the RM of Edenwold.

Police organized a search of the area, which involved the RCMP, Regina Police Service and SAR Saskatchewan.

This afternoon, searchers found her body about 1.6 kilometres away from her abandoned vehicle.

Police said her family has been notified of her death.

According to police, the full circumstances of the death are still a matter for investigation.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is continuing the investigation, assisted by Regina police and the RCMP.

CBC previously confirmed Stricker was the co-owner of Fries Tallman Lumber in Regina and a former councillor in the RM of McKillop.