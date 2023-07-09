'Silence is killing us': Family of Ashley Morin searching for answers 5 years after disappearance

Family and supporters of Ashley Morin will spend Sunday visiting the last places she was seen five years ago as they continue to push for answers to her disappearance.

Ashley Morin, then 31-years-old, went missing from North Battleford on July 10, 2018. Saskatchewan RCMP said a year after her disappearance they believed she was the victim of a homicide.

"It feels like there's a part of you that's just missing, a part of your heart that's missing," said Janine Morin, Ashley's sister.

The family has held an annual walk to seek answers to her disappearance and keep her name at the forefront of people's minds. And since last year, they've been offering a $25,000 reward for information that would reunite them with their loved one.

Unlike the past four years, the family will not be walking from Saskatoon to North Battleford in a three-day hike, instead they'll remain in North Battleford.

In preparation for the walk, Janine was among the people hanging missing person posters, the reward and the Crime Stoppers tip line.

Ashley Morin was last seen in North Battleford, Sask., on July 10, 2018. (Submitted by the RCMP)

"I'm hoping that someone will see the signs, see the posters and actually be willing to speak up — the silence is killing us," Janine said.

"We need to bring her home."

Ashley is described as having long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black shirt with white writing on it, a black hat and sunglasses.

This van was last seen in North Battleford on the night and in the area where Ashley Morin was last seen in 2018. (Supplied by RCMP)

In 2019, the RCMP released a photo of a two-tone — lighter colour on top and darker on the bottom — and apparently windowless van in one of the locations where Morin was last seen on July 10, 2018, at about 9:30 p.m.

The police photo was taken at the corner of 96 Street and 16 Ave in North Battleford.

The walk is scheduled to get underway at 11:30 a.m. CST on Sunday at the Gold Eagle Casino after a brief ceremony. Janine said it will pause at the Beaver Motor Hotel and at the 7-Eleven where she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1-800-222-8477.