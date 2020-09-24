Sask. mining company fined $150K for workplace injury in August 2018

A mining company based in Saskatoon was fined $150,000 in provincial court for an incident more than two years ago that seriously injured a worker, the provincial government announced in a news release.

On Aug. 2, 2018, a worker at Nutrien's Rocanville mine mill "experienced serious injuries" while operating a solid bowl centrifuge, a machine that separates substances that are mixed together.

Nutrien, a producer and distributor of potash, nitrogren and phosphate, pleaded guilty in provincial court in Moosomin, Sask., last week to a violation of subsection 12(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations. The charge stated that Nutrien failed to provide the worker with the proper training and supervision to use the equipment, leading to serious injuries.

The company was fined $107,142.85, plus a surcharge of $42,857.15, the release said.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, as well as the information and training needed for employees to do their jobs safely, the province said. All employees have a right to refuse unsafe work.

Anyone seeking more information about workplace health and safety training and resources can visit www.worksafesask.ca, or contact an industry safety association, the province said.



People who want to report an incident to the provincial government's occupational health and safety division are asked to call 1-800-567-7233.