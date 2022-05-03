Minimum wage hike coming, Sask. premier says

Premier Scott Moe says Saskatchewan could soon see a "substantial" increase to the minimum wage.

Moe shared that information during one of his answers Monday in question period.

He said the government is looking for ways to support people on minimum wage and is actively considering a "market-based adjustment."

Saskatchewan currently has the lowest minimum wage in Canada at $11.81. In Alberta, it's $15.

The province has a formula based on the inflation rate which dictates how much the wage increases annually.

Moe says after the proposed one-time hike, Saskatchewan would go back to the following the formula.

Before the last hike in October, the minimum wage was $11.45.

In recent years, the Opposition and labour groups have pushed for a $15 per hour minimum.

Moe says the increase will be "substantial" but would not give any further details on when an announcement would be made or how big the hike will be.

Moe says the government will be consulting with business and labour groups. He says the increase is needed because of inflationary pressures at the moment.

NDP critic Nicole Sarauer said the timing of the announcement was unusual, with stakeholders like the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour receiving no advance warning it was coming.

She accused Moe of sending up a trial balloon in order to "change the channel" and will wait to see what kind of increase comes out of this.