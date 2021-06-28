Sask. man pleads guilty after killing multiple deer on his property

A Star City area man has been fined $15,000 after 12 white-tailed deer were found dead on his Melfort-area property in January.

Ivan L. Beuker, 67, pleaded guilty in Melfort provincial court to several wildlife offences including illegal hunting, night hunting, hunting within 500 metres of occupied buildings and hunting big game with a rim fire rifle.

Twelve white-tailed deer were found dead on Ivan L. Beuker’s property. (Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment )

Beuker admitted to Ministry of Environment conservation officers that he shot the deer between Jan. 1 and 6.

Beuker said he did it because the deer were causing damage to trees and shrubs on an adjacent property, according to the environment department. He didn't contact the ministry to report that his property was being damaged.

Beuker has been banned from hunting for three years.