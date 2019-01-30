Province pens 5-year agreement to fund fun through lottery proceeds

More than 1,000 organizations throughout the province will continue to receive funding from Saskatchewan Lotteries after the signing of a five-year agreement Wednesday.

Gene Makowsky, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, said Saskatchewan Lotteries provides opportunities to more than 600,000 people, from museum-goers to participants in the performing arts troupe SaskExpress.

"The lottery system funds so many different organizations, so many people in our province to do things that they love doing," said Makowsky. "It's very important."

Anthony Kiendl, executive director and CEO of Mackenzie Art Gallery, said the agreement means a sense of financial security for many recipients.

"Often at the gallery, we're planning programs three or four years in advance so it gives us the ability to comfortably and responsibly plan those programs and know that there will be support for those to continue," said Kiendl.

One example of how the funding is used was when the gallery hosted its first virtual filmmaking workshop for students at Scott Collegiate, allowing the teens to create their own original films. Kiendl said the funding is essential to such public support and outreach programs.

Funding also goes to strategies like promoting healthy lifestyles and reducing barriers to participation.

The lottery license fee will remain at 3.75 per cent of annual sales.

For the 2017-18 fiscal year, $54.2 million from the Saskatchewan Lotteries trust fund was granted to sport, culture and recreation organizations across Saskatchewan.