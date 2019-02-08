Sask. Health Authority seeks proposals to replace long-term care services in Regina, Grenfell

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has put out requests for proposals (RFPs) to replace long-term care services at the troubled Regina Pioneer Village and Grenfell Pioneer Home.

Residents from both facilities were relocated last summer due to mould and other maintenance issues.

The health authority also put out a third, separate RFP to address "current long-term care needs in Regina more immediately."

In a news release, the SHA said this third RFP "seeks an innovative approach" to provide community-based, long-term care services in Regina for up to 100 general long-term care beds.

It called it an "interim approach" that would help address needs due to reduced capacity at Regina Pioneer Village for the next two-to-three years.

The health authority said the entire RFP process would "help identify a go-forward plan in mid-2019." It said options could include traditional government-owned and operated facilities, an affiliate arrangement or third party provider partnerships.

The SHA said long-term care services will continue to be publicly-funded.

In September, NDP Leader Ryan Meili was critical of proposals from the province to move high-need seniors, also know as level three or four residents, from public long-term care homes into private care homes.

In a statement responding to Meili's remarks, Health Minister Jim Reiter said the request for expression of interest was "an information-gathering exercise" and not a tender. He added that long-term care services will continue to be publicly funded.