Sask. Liberal Party interim leader wants voters to know he's a man of the people

The interim leader of the Saskatchewan Liberal Party is telling voters he's a man of the people.

Robert Rudachyk, who was announced as leader a day before the provincial election was called, says he is more in tune with the issues most Saskatchewanians are facing because he's been there himself.

"I'm not a lawyer. I'm not a doctor. I'm not someone like that. I've had to live in the real world for most of my life and have had to struggle with making ends meet more often than not," Rudachyk said while on CBC Radio's Blue Sky.

"[My experience] forms my politics because I actually am actively involved in politics at all times. But at the same time, I look for solutions.... If you're living up in your ivory tower, it's pretty hard to see what the solutions are for people that are down in the lower income [tax] brackets."

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party released its platform for the election Tuesday. Building the economy, social services, education and health care are the party's main priorities.

On Wednesday, Rudachyk says an increase to minimum wage would be a start, but ideally he wants there to be a minimum guaranteed income.

"Our party policy is that [Saskatchewanians] should have a living wage.... Being able to supplement people's incomes so that they're not having to live in poverty would be a great start," he said, citing pilot projects that were established in Hamilton, Ont., and Dauphin, Man.

Rudachyk was asked about his stance on uranium and nuclear power in Saskatchewan. While he would be happy to include it in the mix of energy sources at the province's disposal, he says the process would take too long for it to be a short-term option.

"In 10 years, the coal-fired power plants in [Estevan] are going to have to be shut down by law. So we don't have the 20, 25 years it's going to take for nuclear to become an option here. We need something now," Rudachyk said.

That's why the Liberals are currently advocating to implement renewable energy sources, he added.

Some other issues the Liberals are looking at include: building charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in rural Saskatchewan; reinstating the film tax credit; affordable child care; and improving internet service in rural Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Liberals only have three candidates running in the 2020 provincial election: Rudachyk in Saskatoon Westview, Bruno Sahut in Regina Lakeview and Jeff Walters in Regina Northeast.

Rudachyk says there is an appetite for his party, but claims the previous leader did not actively recruit members and then suddenly resigned. But he hopes to have reconstructed the party's identity and have a full slate of candidates in 2024.

In the meantime, voting Liberal is not a wasted vote, said Rudachyk.

"There's no such thing as a wasted vote," he said.

"Good government means good opposition.... We need a strong third voice in the legislature that's willing to stand up for the things that the people of this province need."