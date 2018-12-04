Follow the Dec. 4 edition of Sask. question period
CBC Saskatchewan reporter Adam Hunter will be tweeting live from the Saskatchewan Legislature.
CBC's Adam Hunter is tweeting live from the Saskatchewan Legislature
Adam Hunter is at the Saskatchewan Legislature and will be tweeting live during Tuesday's question period.
He'll offer insights and analysis as the Saskatchewan Party government and the Sask. NDP Opposition square off in the legislative chamber.
If you're on mobile, you can follow along here.