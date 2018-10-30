CBC's Kendall Latimer tweets from question period on May 2
CBC Saskatchewan legislative reporter Kendall Latimer is following along with the Thursday edition of question period at the legislature.
Government MLAs, opposition square off in the Saskatchewan legislature
CBC News ·
Question Period is underway at the legislature today. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)
CBC Saskatchewan reporter Kendall Latimer will be providing Twitter updates throughout question period at the legislature, and Thursday's exchanges between the Sask. Party government and the NDP Opposition.
You can follow along with her tweets below. On mobile? Click here.
