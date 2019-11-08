Sask. leaders debate gives voters chance to size-up candidates ahead of election day: experts

The leaders of Saskatchewan's two largest political parties will be debating for the first time in those roles Wednesday, giving the public its first chance to get acquainted with them, experts say.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Ryan Meili will go head-to-head Wednesday evening at the 2020 provincial election leaders' debate.

Moe took over as premier in 2018 after Brad Wall retired from politics during his third term at the helm. Meanwhile, Meili won an MLA seat during a byelection in 2017, then became NDP leader in 2018. Neither man has debated in this format before.

"It will be interesting to see how each of them perform in terms of fielding questions and thinking on their feet," said Howard Leeson, political science professor emeritus from the University of Regina.

There is additional significance to this debate, Leeson added, because voters have had fewer opportunities to interact with the candidates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The campaign is somewhat more distant because of COVID-19 than any other previous campaign; distant in the sense that even the members of the party are unable to get together as [often] as they would," he said.

"For the public, they're even more distant in that sense, because they're not getting the door knocking and they're not getting the personal contact. What they are getting is a lot of television ads and social media … I think [the debate] will be more important than it has in the past."

Wednesday's debate will give the electorate an opportunity to size-up Moe, left, and Meili, right, to see who is best suited to be premier of Saskatchewan. (Matthew Howard/Trent Peppler CBC)

Given the Saskatchewan Party's current majority government, the debate is likely more important for Meili in terms of swaying the electorate to see him as a legitimate alternative, said Tom McIntosh, University of Regina politics and international studies professor.

"For a lot of [voters], it's probably the first time they're paying significant attention to the election," said McIntosh. "So they're looking to see something about who Ryan Meili is, and they probably want to confirm whether the Scott Moe they think they know, is the Scott Moe they're seeing on television."

COVID-19 main theme of the night

The first case of COVID-19 was announced in Saskatchewan just over seven months ago. Since then, the provincial government has implemented regulations that dictate how the public operates.

"This is a chance for each leader to really try to address the voters' concerns about what the plan is, where we go forward, what happens if we do get into the second wave," said Simon Enoch, director of the Saskatchewan office of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

"Whoever can convince the electorate that they have the right plan, and the plan that the voters can trust, they'll be the ones that win the day."

Amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Moe will have to defend the actions his government has taken, while Meili will be on the offensive, trying to shake the public's confidence in those moves, Enoch said.

McIntosh echoed that sentiment, citing recent public opinion data showing Saskatchewanians are less than satisfied with how the government has responded to COVID-19. Most of that is linked to the process of reopening schools, he said.

Key to a productive debate

The experts interviewed by CBC News for this piece all agreed that in order for the debate to be productive, Moe and Meili should avoid the constant interruptions and personal jabs that occurred during the first 2020 U.S. presidential debate.

"I don't think anyone came away from that thinking it was a productive exercise," said Enoch, adding that he doesn't expect that kind of performance from Moe or Meili.

"Hopefully it will be a very constructive, robust debate. They have different plans. They have different records to run on."

Wednesday's debate will be televised by a media consortium that includes CBC, CTV, Global and Postmedia. It airs from 6:05 to 7 p.m. CST.

The debate will be moderated by Molly Thomas, a former CTV reporter and anchor in Regina who is now an investigative correspondent in Ottawa with CTV's W5. Meanwhile, a panel of four journalists will be posing questions to the candidates.

Election day is Oct. 26.

Mail-in voting applications are due on Oct. 15, however, and advanced polls will be open from Oct. 20-24.

