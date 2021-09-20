Saskatchewan launches COVID vaccination records with QR codes

Saskatchewan has released new COVID-19 vaccination records with Quick Response codes.

The move comes as the number of COVID-19 cases rise and more residents get vaccinated, following Premier Scott Moe's announced mandatory masking and proof-of-vaccination policies on Thursday.

The new documents, available for people with MySaskHealthRecord accounts, will replace the provincial COVID-19 vaccination records launched in August.

The digital QR code can be downloaded, saved, printed and viewed on mobile devices. And the certificate can be used for international travel.

New, improved record

"This is the next, improved, version of Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination record," Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a statement released on Monday. "It has been something that travelers, businesses and organizations have been asking for."

The certificates are aligned with work the federal government is undertaking on developing a national solution.

"I encourage anyone eligible for vaccination in Saskatchewan to get their vaccines, and to get their COVID-19 vaccine certificate from MySaskHealthRecord," Merriman said.

By the end of the month, businesses or organizations requiring proof of vaccination will have the option to download and use a free QR code verifier app. Citizens will also be able to get the Saskatchewan Vaccine Wallet app from Google Play or Apple App stores.

Wallet cards with vaccine details will also be acceptable. The new certificate has the vaccination information embedded in the QR code, which can be read when it is scanned with the SK Vax Verifier app.

It will show either a green indicator to verify the person is fully vaccinated or a red indicator to show they are not. A person is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of a Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The certificates include the individual's name, type of vaccine administered, date, country of issuance and lot number. The information is secure, and is not viewed or saved in the scanning process, according to the statement.