Justice For Our Stolen Children camp disappointed in government's lack of action after meeting

Members of the Justice For Our Stolen Children camp have expressed disappointment in the lack of government action since their July 2 meeting.

Camp spokesperson Robyn Pitawanakwat says there is a big difference between what the government is saying they're doing and what they're actually doing.

File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council Chief Edmund Bellegarde — who has been communicating with the province on behalf of the protesters — and Pheasant Rump First Nation Chief Ira McArthur spoke to reporters at the camp on Tuesday.

On Monday, organizer Robyn Pitawanakwat expressed disappointment at the government's decision not to move on the changes pitched by the protesters, which ranged from Social Services' using in-home supervision instead of apprehending children, to holding an inquiry into the death of Haven Dubois and subsequent police practices.

Protesters camped in Wascana Park across from the Saskatchewan Legislature are calling for a second meeting with the provincial government.

