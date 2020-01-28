The Juno award nominees were announced Tuesday, revealing a handful of artists who represent Saskatchewan in the race for the 2020 awards.

Country group Hunter Brothers are up for breakout artist and country album of the year for State of Mind. The group, comprised of five brothers, grew up singing gospel and working on their family farm in Shaunavon, Sask.

Foxwarren has been nominated for alternative album of the year for their self-titled debut.

The band describes its story like "a page torn from the manual of rock and roll authenticity, as this group of siblings and childhood friends originally formed more than a decade ago." Members include Andy Shauf, Dallas Bryson and brothers Darryl Kissick and Avery Kissick.

Saskatchewan artists Terri Fidelak and Carey Shaw are nominated for album artwork of the year for Belle Plaine's Malice, Mercy, Grief and Wrath.

Thirty-five per cent of the acts nominated — 66 of 187 — are first-time nominees, while others like the Death South are familiar with the award ceremony. The band is up for traditional roots album of the year, again.

The 49th annual Juno Awards show is slated for March 15 at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.