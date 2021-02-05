SGEU criticizes Sask.'s decision not to prioritize jails for COVID-19 vaccine

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman is defending the province's decision not to prioritize correctional staff and inmates in the next phase of the COVID-19 immunization plan, despite a Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) report saying jails have been worse than nursing homes for the spread of COVID-19.

"I understand that the concerns that are coming out of corrections, but where we've seen the highest fatalities is, again, in that highest age," said Health Minister Paul Merriman.

The province unveiled Phase 2 of its vaccination plan Tuesday.

The province will also start vaccinating the general public, starting with people in their 60s and working down by 10-year increments.

It will also target "clinically extremely vulnerable adults," along with adults and staff in group homes for people with intellectual disabilities and shelters. But correctional facilities were left off the list.

An SHA report obtained by the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union (SGEU), which represents corrections workers, put jails ahead of nursing homes for the spread of COVID-19 during a recent survey period.

The report recommends correctional centres be included in the next phase of vaccine rollout along with seniors, northern residents over 40, emergency shelters and group home residents.

"It's unacceptable for the government to abandon correctional officers and staff working in young offender facilities in the vaccine rollout plan," Barry Nowoselsky, chair of SGEU's Public Service/Government Employment bargaining unit, which represents provincial correctional staff, said in a news release.

"These employees are essential workers who have no choice but to show up for work every day, where they put themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19 by simply doing their jobs."

In the news release, Nowoselsky says ignoring the SHA report is "a wrong-headed and dangerous approach."

There are no specific plans developed with regards to vaccinating inmates and correctional staff, but prioritizing age categories is one area the province will look into, Merriman said.

COVID-19 outbreaks in jails have led to the Opposition NDP and inmates calling for the resignation of Christine Tell, Saskatchewan's minister of corrections, policing and public safety. A petition demanding Tell's resignation was also presented to the legislature last month.

CBC News has contacted the province for the latest data on COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan correctional facilities.

Phase 2 of Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccine plan could be underway some time from April to June, depending on the available vaccine supply, the province says.