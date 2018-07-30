Sask. pilot program asks bar patrons to create tab for sober ride home

The Saskatchewan government hopes a plan to offer up $5 for bar patrons in Regina will encourage them to find a sober ride home.

Called "Drive Dollars", the initiative will be piloted at Victoria's Tavern from the August long weekend until Labour Day, the government announced Monday.

When bar patrons buy a drink, they will be asked if they also want to set aside a small amount of money for their safe ride home. The government will then match the amount they set aside.

"Doing nothing is not on," said Tina Beaudry-Mellor, the minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan, leading the project, on Monday.

"We can't continue to keep doing what we're doing and expect different results," she said, adding she does not believe introducing stiffer penalties is always the answer for the government, but that is should look at ways to change people's behaviour.

The pilot is taking place at Victoria's Tavern in Regina.

People can contribute $5 to their "tab", the government will contribute $5 and First Choice Designated Driver Service, which drives your vehicle home, will contribute $5.

A spokesperson said $15 is the maximum for the new pilot which, if successful, could be expanded to other locations.

"The project will gather data and assess whether a small matching contribution by the government would increase the likelihood of bar patrons planning ahead for a safe ride home," said the news release.

If the pilot is successful and a decision is made to expand it, the province said there is potential for taxis or other designated driving services to take part.

It is one of five projects aimed at reducing impaired driving being piloted for the rest of the summer.

The others include police officers visiting bars as well as handing out so-called "positive tickets", where sober drivers could win one of 25 $150 Visa giftcards.

It also plans to launch different social media campaigns with the hashtags #CareAboutImpaired and #howareyougettinghome and print children's drawings on brown liquor store bags.

While on the campaign trail for leadership of the Saskatchewan Party, Beaudry-Mellor said the government needs to look at a zero tolerance policy for impaired driving.

On Monday, she stood by that position.

"That's a question that we're always going to have a conversation about. I don't know that we are there yet. I think it's a question that we still need to discuss."

In 2017, Saskatchewan Government Insurance reported 34 people died on provincial roads due to impaired driving and five to drug-impaired driving.