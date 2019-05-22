Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford needs new roof 74 days in: province
The hospital, which opened in March, had modular roofing panels fail due to spring melt.
The hospital, a P3 project, opened March 8
The newly built Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford needs a new roof.
The panels shrunk, creating gaps in the roof. Access Prairies Partnership, the organization which built and maintains the hospital, will replace the entire roof.
The government said no public funds will be used to cover the costs of the repair.
There is no word on when the work will start or how long it will last, but several government entities such as SaskBuilds and the Ministry of Health will help develop a plan to ensure minimal impact to patients, staff and visitors.
