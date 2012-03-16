SHA declares COVID-19 outbreaks for 3 Sask. hockey teams

Three men's hockey teams in southern Saskatchewan have had COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Two teams from the Prairie Junior Hockey League (PJHL), Fort Knox based in Fort Qu'Appelle and the Assiniboia Southern Rebels, had outbreaks on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 respectively, SHA said.

Fort Knox has five cases, none of which came from the team's "hockey environment," the team said in a news release.

"They all live together and the source was determined to be a social event," Kelly McClintock, general manager of the Saskatchewan Hockey Association, said via email.

The Rebels have no cases and only shut down due to close contact, according to McClintock — though he did not identify either team's name.

Fort Knox believes all public health precautions were followed from an organizational standpoint, the team said in the news release. On-ice activity is suspended until the end of the month.

Fort Knox, a PJHL team based in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., declared a COVID-19 outbreak Nov. 22. (Submitted by Fort Knox hockey team)

Meanwhile, a senior team in the Qu'Appelle Valley Hockey League, the Balcarres Broncs, declared an outbreak Nov. 22.

The Broncs have one case of COVID-19, but McClintock said it's "non-hockey related."

