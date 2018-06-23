Two Sask.-born hockey players heading to NHL

They weren't first round picks but they still made the cut.

Two Saskatchewan-born hockey players were drafted to the NHL Saturday.

Cole Fonstad was drafted in round five, selected 128th overall. The Prince Albert Raiders player from Estevan will be joining the Montreal Canadiens.

Alex Kannok-Leipert was drafted in round six, and was selected 161st overall. Currently playing for the WHL's Vancouver Giants, the Regina native will be joining the Washington Capitals.

Four other players who are not from Saskatchewan but who are playing on Saskatchewan WHL teams were also drafted.

Jett Woo with the Moose Jaw Warriors was drafted for the Vancouver Canucks and Justin Almeida with the Moose Jaw Warriors was drafted for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Joel Hofer with the Swift Current Bronocs was drafted for the St. Louis Blues, while Eric Florchuk with the Saskatoon Blades was picked up by the Washington Capitals.