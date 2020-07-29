Heat warnings stretch across most of Sask.

It is shaping up to be a hot day across Saskatchewan on Wednesday. Heat warnings are stretching across most of the province.

Across much of the south and central regions, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32 Wednesday with overnight lows near 16. Those conditions are expected for the next three days.

Heat warnings are issued when there is an elevated risk of heat illnesses, like heat stroke or exhaustion, due to very high temperature or humidity conditions.

Environment Canada says to take frequent breaks if you're working outside. Signs of heat illness include: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.