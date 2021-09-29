Saskatchewan health minister and and CMHO provide update on COVID-19 | CBC News Loaded

Saskatchewan · Live Saskatchewan health minister and and CMHO provide update on COVID-19 Health Minister Paul Merriman, Chief Medial Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab and SHA EOC Commander Derek Miller provide a COVID-19 update for Sept. 29, 2021. Social Sharing CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices | About CBC News Report Typo or Error