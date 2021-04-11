SHA tightens COVID-19 visitor restrictions at long-term care home in Goodsoil

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has increased the indoor visiting restrictions at the long-term care facility in Goodsoil, Sask., due to increased COVID-19 exposure in the northern Saskatchewan village.

The SHA warned the public Saturday that there was an increased exposure risk at the Bender Bar & Grill in Goodsoil on April 2.

Anyone who visited the business that day must self-isolate and arrange a COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms, the health authority says.

In response to the increased risk COVID-19 in Goodsoil, located just over 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, the SHA has tightened indoor visiting restrictions at the village's long-term care facility to Level 3 — end-of-life reasons only.

People can visit indoors if a resident is in palliative care, or if they are in hospice care but are at high risk of losing their life, suffered a sudden shift in their condition or are unlikely to leave hospital.

The health authority notes there may be other circumstances for indoor visitation.

Under Level 3 conditions, one person may be designated as an essential support person to help with their resident's care, such as mobility and nutrition. But the facility's care team has to approve the designation.

The new restrictions do not affect outdoor visitation at this time, the health authority says.

