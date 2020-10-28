SHA reports potential COVID-19 exposures in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Canwood, Shellbrook
Most exposures identified in Regina, including Regina Transit routes
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has identified several dozen sites where the public may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The potential exposures were mostly in Regina, but there were others in Saskatoon Prince Albert, Canwood and Shellbrook.
The SHA identified potential exposure at the Lake Country Co-op Food Store & Cardlock in Canwood, a village more than 135 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
The exposures occurred from 1 to 4 p.m. CST on Oct. 11, "no identified time" on Oct. 22, and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 24.
The Big Way Foods in Shellbrook , located more than 120 kilometres north of Saskatoon, had potential COVID-19 exposure from 6 to 7 p.m. CST on Oct. 12.
A handful of potential exposures were identified in Prince Albert, Sask., dating back to Oct. 16:
- Lucky's Bar and Grill from 8 to 10 p.m. CST on Oct. 16.
- Northern Lights Casino from 2 to 7:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 16.
- Safeway at the South Hill Mall from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. CST on Oct. 18 and from 5 to 6 p.m. CST on Oct. 22.
- Park Range Vet Clinic from 3 to 3:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 22.
Meanwhile, eight potential exposure sites were identified in Saskatoon from Oct. 17 to 23:
- Somewhere Else Pub and Grill, from 7:45 to 11:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 17.
- Starbucks on McOrmond Drive from 8 to 10 a.m. CST on Oct. 19.
- Life Labs Midtown Plaza from 3:40 to 4:30 p.m. CS on Oct. 19.
- Costco on Market Drive from 6 to 7 p.m. CST on Oct. 21.
- Mandarin Restaurant from 1:30 to 3 p.m. CST on Oct. 22.
- Save-on Foods in the Brighton area, from 1:45 to 3 p.m. CST Oct. 22.
- Salvation Army Thrift Store on 42 Street East from 3 to 5 p.m. CST.
- Boston Pizza on Eighth Street, near the Grosvenor Park area, from 5 to 11:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 23.
Potential exposures on Regina Transit routes
The SHA warned that there were exposures on Routes 7 and 9, each about a week apart.
The Route 7 bus heading south between Retallack Street and Grasslands had potential exposure from 9:30 to 10 a.m. CST on Oct. 17.
The Route 7 northbound bus between Grasslands and Retallack Street was exposed from 5 to 5:30 p.m. CST on both Oct. 17 and Oct. 18.
The Route 9 bus heading south between Retallack Street and Grasslands was also potentially exposed from 9:30 to 10 a.m. CST on Oct. 18.
Both routes were again exposed on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25:
- The Route 9 bus southbound between Retallack Street and Grasslands from 9:30 to 10 a.m. CST on both days.
- The Route 7 northbound bus between Grasslands and Retallack Street from 5 to 5:30 p.m. CST on both days.
The provincial health authority identified 11 other potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Regina over the last 10 days:
- Quon Ngon Vietnamese Restaurant from 5 to 5:45 p.m. CST on Oct. 19.
- Abstractions Café from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 20.
- The Cure Kitchen and Bar between from 6 to 7:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 21.
- Salvation Army Thrift Store on Albert Street from 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 22.
- Meld Neighbourhood Eatery from 12 to 12:15 p.m. CST on Oct. 23.
- Walmart Supercentre on Gordon Road, near the Harbour Landing area, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. CST on Oct. 23.
- Factory Optical Grasslands, near the Harbour Landing area, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 23.
- Co-op Gas Bar on Dewdney Avenue East from 2:40 to 2:50 p.m. CST on Oct. 24.
- McDonalds, near the Harbour Landing area, from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. CST on Oct. 25.
- Leopolds Tavern from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 25.
- Delta Hotels Regina, on Saskatchewan Drive, from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. CST on Oct. 26.
Public health officials advise that people who have been to any of the locations listed, during the times of exposure, self-monitor for symptoms over the next two weeks.
Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine at 8-1-1 or physician to arrange testing.