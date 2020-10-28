SHA reports potential COVID-19 exposures in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Canwood, Shellbrook

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has identified several dozen sites where the public may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The potential exposures were mostly in Regina, but there were others in Saskatoon Prince Albert, Canwood and Shellbrook.

The SHA identified potential exposure at the Lake Country Co-op Food Store & Cardlock in Canwood, a village more than 135 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

The exposures occurred from 1 to 4 p.m. CST on Oct. 11, "no identified time" on Oct. 22, and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 24.

The Big Way Foods in Shellbrook , located more than 120 kilometres north of Saskatoon, had potential COVID-19 exposure from 6 to 7 p.m. CST on Oct. 12.

A handful of potential exposures were identified in Prince Albert, Sask., dating back to Oct. 16:

Lucky's Bar and Grill from 8 to 10 p.m. CST on Oct. 16.

Northern Lights Casino from 2 to 7:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 16.

Safeway at the South Hill Mall from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. CST on Oct. 18 and from 5 to 6 p.m. CST on Oct. 22.

Park Range Vet Clinic from 3 to 3:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 22.

Meanwhile, eight potential exposure sites were identified in Saskatoon from Oct. 17 to 23:

Somewhere Else Pub and Grill, from 7:45 to 11:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 17.

Starbucks on McOrmond Drive from 8 to 10 a.m. CST on Oct. 19.

Life Labs Midtown Plaza from 3:40 to 4:30 p.m. CS on Oct. 19.

Costco on Market Drive from 6 to 7 p.m. CST on Oct. 21.

Mandarin Restaurant from 1:30 to 3 p.m. CST on Oct. 22.

Save-on Foods in the Brighton area, from 1:45 to 3 p.m. CST Oct. 22.

Salvation Army Thrift Store on 42 Street East from 3 to 5 p.m. CST.

Boston Pizza on Eighth Street, near the Grosvenor Park area, from 5 to 11:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 23.

Potential exposures on Regina Transit routes

The SHA warned that there were exposures on Routes 7 and 9, each about a week apart.

The Route 7 bus heading south between Retallack Street and Grasslands had potential exposure from 9:30 to 10 a.m. CST on Oct. 17.

The Route 7 northbound bus between Grasslands and Retallack Street was exposed from 5 to 5:30 p.m. CST on both Oct. 17 and Oct. 18.

The Route 9 bus heading south between Retallack Street and Grasslands was also potentially exposed from 9:30 to 10 a.m. CST on Oct. 18.

Both routes were again exposed on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25:

The Route 9 bus southbound between Retallack Street and Grasslands from 9:30 to 10 a.m. CST on both days.

The Route 7 northbound bus between Grasslands and Retallack Street from 5 to 5:30 p.m. CST on both days.

The provincial health authority identified 11 other potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Regina over the last 10 days:

Quon Ngon Vietnamese Restaurant from 5 to 5:45 p.m. CST on Oct. 19.

Abstractions Café from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 20.

The Cure Kitchen and Bar between from 6 to 7:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 21.

Salvation Army Thrift Store on Albert Street from 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 22.

Meld Neighbourhood Eatery from 12 to 12:15 p.m. CST on Oct. 23.

Walmart Supercentre on Gordon Road, near the Harbour Landing area, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. CST on Oct. 23.

Factory Optical Grasslands, near the Harbour Landing area, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 23.

Co-op Gas Bar on Dewdney Avenue East from 2:40 to 2:50 p.m. CST on Oct. 24.

McDonalds, near the Harbour Landing area, from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. CST on Oct. 25.

Leopolds Tavern from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 25.

Delta Hotels Regina, on Saskatchewan Drive, from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. CST on Oct. 26.

Public health officials advise that people who have been to any of the locations listed, during the times of exposure, self-monitor for symptoms over the next two weeks.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine at 8-1-1 or physician to arrange testing.