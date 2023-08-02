Sask. Health Authority rolls out bike patrol pilot at 2 major hospitals

Employees, patients and visitors at the Regina General Hospital may notice some more security rolling around.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) recently launched a bike patrol pilot program in response to safety concerns around major hospitals in the province's two biggest cities. Teams of protective services bike officers started patrolling around the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon in June, and Regina General last month.

"We get a lot of staff asking us to walk them to their vehicles [at the nighttime shift change]," said Kaden Melnechenko, one of the bike patrol officers in Regina.

"[It's rewarding] knowing that all our wonderful nurses and [continuing care assistants], porters, housekeepers and everything, feel like they can go to and from their vehicle safely."

The heads of two unions that represent employees at the hospitals — the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 5430 — told CBC News there have been safety concerns around SHA facilities for years.

Regina General Hospital, in particular, is in an area with a lot of crime, they noted. The hospital is located in the city's core neighbourhood. Through the first half of 2023, nearly 10 per cent of crime reported to the Regina Police Service was in the core, according to the latest monthly crime statistics .

"We fully support this move and hope that it turns into more than a pilot project," said SUN president Tracy Zambory.

"It's just a feeling of security to have that bike patrol close by."

Hope for expansion

The program is slated to run until October, according to the health authority. Under the pilot program, the bike patrol officers are only riding for several hours during the daytime.

Bashir Jalloh, president of CUPE Local 5430 — which represents more than 13,000 health-care workers in the province, including some working at Regina General — hopes the hours will be expanded.

He and Zambory want to see the program expanded to other facilities, such as the Pasqua Hospital in Regina, as well as smaller cities like Prince Albert, Sask.

Tony Nadon, SHA's manager of protective services, said he pitched the bike patrol idea in part because the health authority had wanted to bolster its foot and vehicular patrol around its facilities.

Nadon — who has a background in cycling, and law enforcement cycling specifically — knew it could be an effective method to patrol the hospital. Bikes can squeeze through tight areas that vehicles cannot, and they allow officers to respond more quickly than if they were on foot.

"This seemed to be the best option for the size of the campuses that we have," Nadon said.

He noted the patrol officers are not law enforcement.

Nadon said feedback and results will determine whether the pilot continues, but the program is going "very well," based on the feedback so far.

Training provided

Once the program was green-lit, security officers at the selected hospitals received an email searching for applicants to take part in the pilot.

Melnechenko, an experienced mountain biker, and Jon Matthews were among those who went for it.

Matthews has worked security at the hospital for almost nine years. During his tenure, he recalls staff members reporting being assaulted while in the parking lot or having their cars broken into.

Bike patrol officers received training from the Regina Police Service, whose training is based on certified courses from the Law Enforcement Bicycle Association (LEBA) .

They spent several days in the classroom and in the field, learning various aspects of health and safety and different riding techniques, said Const. Rob Power, one of the RPS LEBA training officers.

The officers were also taught how to use their bikes as a tool to direct traffic and, if needed, to defend themselves, Power said.

Rolling the beat

Melnechenko and Matthews started patrolling in mid-July, they said.

In tandem, bike patrol officers in Regina work a beat that encompasses the hospital grounds, the SHA-run addictions treatment centre on Victoria Avenue and the health authority building on Hamilton Street, where there are various clinics and services, Matthews said.

They monitor the immediate area around the hospital primarily, however, he added.

"When we first start [our shift], we tend to see a lot of people who shouldn't be hanging around," Melnechenko said. "After about 20 to 30 minutes, it tends to just calm down and we see a lot less."

Matthews said the two bike patrol officers — suited up with protective vests, radios and earpieces — often act as outdoor liaisons for the four security guards working inside the hospital.

They have helped direct people sleeping outside the hospital elsewhere, he said. They'll also respond to reports of a missing patient, or incidents such as a code white — a violent person.

For more serious incidents, they call the Regina police for help, he said. A police spokesperson said those calls would be logged like any other call for service.