Saskatchewan Roughriders hire Argos defensive co-ordinator Corey Mace as new head coach

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday that Corey Mace has been chosen as the team's next head coach.

Mace, 37, spent the last two seasons as defensive co-ordinator for the Toronto Argonauts, helping Argos to a Grey Cup in 2022 and a 16-2 record this past season.

He succeeds Craig Dickenson as Saskatchewan's head coach.

The Riders announced Dickenson would not have his contract renewed on Oct. 23 after Saskatchewan went 6-12 and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Dickenson had been the Riders head coach since 2019.

Mace, from Port Moody, B.C., also won two Grey Cups with the Calgary Stampeders, once as a player (2014) and once as a defensive line coach (2018), before joining the Argos.

Mace played for the Stampeders from 2010 to 2015 before retiring and coaching the defensive line. He became the Argos DC in 2022.