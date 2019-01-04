GTH to hire consultant to find private sector manager

A private consultant will be hired to move the Global Transportation Hub to private-sector management.

The government officially announced the move Friday, saying the GTH's board of directors has begun the process to usher in the new governance structure, which includes hiring a consultant.

"We believe the GTH plays a vital role in Saskatchewan's export-oriented economy and will for many years to come," the minister responsible for the Global Transportation Hub Authority (GHTA), Don Morgan, said in a news release. "The GTH will be in a better position to reach its full potential operated by the private sector."

In 2018, Morgan said the government was looking at divesting itself of the GTH.

The government said the GTH's current CEO, Bryan Richards, will no longer serve in his role. Instead, Matt Schroeder, its vice president of finance, will serve as acting CEO.

"We wish Bryan all the best with his future endeavours and we will work closely with Matt and the remaining staff as the divestment proceeds," board chair Terry Baker said in the news release.

Morgan will speak with reporters at 11:30 a.m. today.

More to come.