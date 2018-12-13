RM of McKillop's new electoral boundaries made official by Sask. government

The electoral map in the RM of McKillop has been redrawn.

The provincial government announced Thursday it approved an application to change the RM's electoral boundaries after the community held a referendum this past fall. Residents will vote in February 2019 to elect councillors for the new electoral divisions.

The RM's existing boundaries were drawn in the 19th century and gave farmers a majority of the representation on council, even though the majority of ratepayers have proprieties in resort communities along the lake.

In October, a majority of the residents voted in favour of a redrawing the electoral boundaries for the RM. The new boundaries are expected to shift the council majority from farmers to the cottagers, who do not live in the community year-round.

The election is scheduled for Feb.27, 2019. The government says the reeve's position will be untouched.

More to come.

--with files from CBC's Geoff Leo