Skip to Main Content
RM of McKillop's new electoral boundaries made official by Sask. government

RM of McKillop's new electoral boundaries made official by Sask. government

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan government announced it had approved an application from the Rural Municipality of McKillop to redraw its electoral boundaries.

73 per cent of people in RM voted for new map to shift council majority from farmers to 'lake people'

CBC News ·
On October 24, taxpayers in the RM of McKillop voted to redraw the 108 year old electoral boundaries, giving more power to people who own lakefront property.

The electoral map in the RM of McKillop has been redrawn.

The provincial government announced Thursday it approved an application to change the RM's electoral boundaries after the community held a referendum this past fall. Residents will vote in February 2019 to elect councillors for the new electoral divisions.

The RM's existing boundaries were drawn in the 19th century and gave farmers a majority of the representation on council, even though the majority of ratepayers have proprieties in resort communities along the lake. 

In October, a majority of the residents voted in favour of a redrawing the electoral boundaries for the RM. The new boundaries are expected to shift the council majority from farmers to the cottagers, who do not live in the community year-round. 

The election is scheduled for Feb.27, 2019. The government says the reeve's position will be untouched.

More to come.

--with files from CBC's Geoff Leo

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories