Sask. restricting most private gatherings to household members only starting Thursday

Most Saskatchewan residents will only be allowed to mingle indoors with people they live with starting Thursday, the province announced via a news release.

As COVID-19 cases continue rising across Saskatchewan, the provincial government is implementing further public health restrictions throughout the next couple of weeks.

"We know that much of the community transmission continues to occur in our household settings. As a result, this needs to be a different kind of Christmas," Premier Scott Moe said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Starting 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, private indoor gatherings will be limited to household members only.

There are a few exceptions. People living alone can meet with one household that has less than five people living in it. Co-parenting arrangements are allowed to continue. Caregivers and support services workers are still allowed in a home as well.

Outdoor gatherings will be capped at 10 people, assuming that physical distancing between people from different homes can be maintained.

Saskatchewan chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says many of the COVID-19 cases are still being linked to private gatherings. (Credit: iStock/Getty Images)

More rules coming Dec. 19, Dec. 25

On Saturday, Dec. 19, casinos and bingo halls will have to shut down.

Personal services such as hair salons, massage therapy and tattoo parlours will only be allowed to operate at half capacity, the province says, adding that staff are included in that capacity.

Event venues, such as conference halls, arenas, museums and movie theatres, can still host events with up to 30 people. During the events, all guests must be seated. Food and drink are not permitted "unless explicitly stated in the order," the province said.

Starting Christmas Day, retail services will be reduced to half capacity and large retail locations — retailers with an area larger than 20,000 square feet — will be reduced to 25 per cent capacity.

These public health orders will be reviewed by Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, four weeks after they're implemented.

Small- to medium-sized businesses impacted by the public health order can apply for the Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment (SSBEP), assuming they're eligible, said Moe.

The SSBEP is for small businesses in Saskatchewan that have been ordered to close temporarily or "substantially curtail operations" during December 2020 because of a public health order. Financial assistance is based on 15 per cent of a business' monthly sales revenue, but eligible businesses can receive up to $5,000 and put that money toward anything.

Most cases still linked to private gatherings

The announcement of new public health rules came shortly after public health officials announced two more COVID-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Both residents were at least 80 years old. They lived in the Saskatoon and north west zones.

There have now been 91 COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan since the pandemic hit the province last March. Thirty-one of those deaths have come within the last week.

Public health officials also announced 269 new COVID-19 cases Monday, pushing the total of known active cases to 4,380.

During Monday's news conference, Shahab offered more data outlining the current COVID-19 situation in further detail.

"Even though we are not seeing the outbreaks that were happening in October and early November, we are still seeing significant transmission in the household settings, and in the in-between places," said Shahab, adding that some cases are linked to people not physical distancing during a meal, for example.

There are also several cases and deaths linked to long-term care facilities, he added.

Read the data Dr. Shahab presented Monday: